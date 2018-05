© REPORT / Firi Salim

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he does not consider himself to be a suitable presidential candidate.

Report informs citing Interfax, the foreign minister said that he is comfortable working with President Putin.

"I will say frankly - not out of flattery, but sincerely - that I am comfortable working with President Putin", he said.