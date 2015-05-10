Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Discuss Steps to Resolve Conflicts

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his US counterpart John Kerry agreed to meet as soon as possible to discuss steps aimed at resolving conflict situations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Report informs referring the information given by the Sputnik News.

"The minister and the Secretary of State John Kerry agreed to hold a meeting to discuss possible Russian and US joint steps to cooperate in resolving various conflict situations, as well as to consider the state of bilateral relations, in the nearest time," the statement read.