    Large explosion rocks Kabul - UPDATED - PHOTO

    A loud blast has gone off in central Kabul, witnesses say, adding that sirens sounded at US embassy

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ 24 killed and many wounded as a result of blast occurred in central Kabul, Report informs local media says. 

    According to the information, Afghan 'Taliban' claims responsibility for this attack. 


    ***09:34 

    A loud explosion has been heard in central Kabul, according to news agency witnesses.

    Report informs citing the Reuters,  smoke had been seen over the city and sirens were sounded at the US embassy.

    The AFP news agency also reported that a loud blast was heard.

    Unverified images shared on social media appeared to show a thick plume of black smoke rising over the city.

    There was no indication of the source of the blast, but rocket attacks remain relatively common in the city.

    The US embassy said they were not affected by the blast. The NATO military coalition also said they were unaffected.

