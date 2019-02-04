Landslide in Bolivia claims 16 lives - VIDEO

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two landslides in eastern Bolivia claimed 16 lives last weekend, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Local media inform that the first landslide occurred on February 2 around the road connecting the same-name capital city of the province, Karanavi with Yolosita settlement. One more landslide had occurred in the same place before.

According to Public Works chief Oscar Coca, the new landslide hit the 'unwise' people who crossed the section where the restorative works were held following the first avalanche.