 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kurdish separatists opened fire on Turkish soldiers, 4 wounded

    Aerial reconnaissance aircraft, military helicopters and land forces were sent to the area

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The militants of banned in Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) opened fire on Turkish troops in the province of Agra in the east of the country, four soldiers injured, Report informs referring Russian RIA Novosti.

    "The members of the PKK separatist terrorist organization fired on our positions in Agra. The attack was repulsed, four of our soldiers were wounded. Aerial reconnaissance aircraft, military helicopters and land forces were sent to the area. The clashes continue", said the Turkish General Staff on Saturday.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi