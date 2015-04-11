Kurdish separatists opened fire on Turkish soldiers, 4 wounded

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The militants of banned in Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) opened fire on Turkish troops in the province of Agra in the east of the country, four soldiers injured, Report informs referring Russian RIA Novosti.

"The members of the PKK separatist terrorist organization fired on our positions in Agra. The attack was repulsed, four of our soldiers were wounded. Aerial reconnaissance aircraft, military helicopters and land forces were sent to the area. The clashes continue", said the Turkish General Staff on Saturday.