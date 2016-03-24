 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kerry: Russia and US were able to make progress on many complex issues

    US Secretary of State met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow

    Baku. March 24. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and the United States were able to make progress on many complex issues, US Secretary of State John Kerry said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Report informs citing the TASS.

    In matters of the delivery of humanitarian assistance and an end to violence in Syria needs to be done, the State Secretary said.

    According to him,  the cease-fire regime in Syria is still fragile, but exsists.

    US Secretary of State also said that the level of violence in Syria, according to some estimates, fell by 85% -90%.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi