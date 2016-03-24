Kerry: Russia and US were able to make progress on many complex issues

Baku. March 24. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and the United States were able to make progress on many complex issues, US Secretary of State John Kerry said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Report informs citing the TASS.

In matters of the delivery of humanitarian assistance and an end to violence in Syria needs to be done, the State Secretary said.

According to him, the cease-fire regime in Syria is still fragile, but exsists.

US Secretary of State also said that the level of violence in Syria, according to some estimates, fell by 85% -90%.