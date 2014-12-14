 Top
    Kazakhstan, China agree on settlements in national currencies

    Kazakhstan and China signed a memorandum of understanding on joint organisation of the Silk Road Economic Belt

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan’s and China’s Prime Ministers Karim Masimov and Li Keqiang have agreed their settlement will be made in national currencies - tenge and yuan.

    In presence of the prime ministers heads of national banks signed agreements on mutual settlements in national currencies and on currency swap tenge/yuan, informs Report citing TASS.

    Besides, Kazakhstan and China signed a memorandum of understanding on joint organisation of the Silk Road Economic Belt, an agreement on mutual recognition of customs operators, and a protocol about changes and addendums to the intergovernmental agreement on regulations for the Khorgos International Centre of Boundary Cooperation.

