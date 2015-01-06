 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kashmir border fighting continues: 2 dead

    Both India and Pakistan have accused each other of starting the latest hostilities

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of villagers have fled their homes in Indian-administered Kashmir as Indian and Pakistani troops continue to exchange fire in the region, Report informs citing BBC. 

    At least 10 Indian and Pakistani soldiers and civilians have been killed in the violence over the past week.

    Both sides have accused each other of starting the hostilities.

    A ceasefire agreed in 2003 remains in place, but the neighbours often accuse each other of violating it.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi