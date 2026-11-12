Kallas calls for ensuring Russia fulfils its obligations under international agreements

The focus should now be on ensuring that Russia fulfils its obligations under various international agreements, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told journalists ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit.

According to Report's correspondent in Dublin, she said that attention was currently focused on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, but the European Union saw no willingness on Moscow's part to resolve the conflict.

Kallas stressed that achieving peace required a step-by-step approach: first, a ceasefire and an end to attacks on civilians, followed by negotiations and discussions on a peace agreement. Only then could the parties address long-term peace and Europe's security architecture.

She also noted that the foundations of Europe's security architecture had already been established in international documents, including the Helsinki Final Act, the Paris Charter and the Budapest Memorandum. According to Kallas, Russia had also agreed to this framework but was failing to honour its commitments.

She said that the priority should therefore be to determine how to ensure Russia fulfilled its obligations under various international agreements and prevent it from attacking another country again.

Asked who should represent the European Union in possible negotiations with Russia, Kallas recalled that relevant arrangements had been reached in June 2024. Under those arrangements, the EU was represented on security matters by European Council President António Costa and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who also serves as a Vice-President of the European Commission.

Kallas noted that EU leaders could revisit the issue and reach a different decision, but this would require further negotiations. As an alternative, she suggested adhering to the arrangements agreed in 2024.