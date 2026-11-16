The European Union must seek concessions from Russia in negotiations on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, rather than limiting itself to discussing possible proposals to Moscow, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Report informs.

She pointed out that Russia continues to insist on the same conditions it put forward back in 2021 - before the start of large-scale hostilities against Ukraine - while adding new demands to them.

"This is also a clear pretext for keeping the war going. So, we have to be clear-eyed about this," Kallas said.

She noted that EU foreign ministers will discuss the substance of the negotiation process, including the maximum demands of the European side.

Kallas emphasized that any negotiating proposal must be accompanied by counter-demands to Russia.

"We have to be very clear-eyed, and that is why, also keeping the maximum demand - whoever is the team that is negotiating - we should always ask them: did you ask something in return? So, did you actually ask those things if they are demanding the maximum? Not only that "what can we offer them" because again we have leverage. That is our sanctions. That is frozen assets," she noted.

Kallas also stressed that achieving a ceasefire must be the top priority.

"We want to see a ceasefire, stop the killing of Ukrainians, stop attacking the civilian infrastructure. Stop this, and we can then sit down and negotiate the peace agreement," she stated.

At the same time, the head of European diplomacy drew attention to ongoing Russian strikes on Ukraine's railway infrastructure, bridges, and energy facilities, noting that they are aimed at increasing the suffering of the civilian population ahead of winter.

Responding to a question about the possible participation of Europeans in the next round of talks, Kallas said that, according to statements from the American side, European countries will be included in the negotiation process. According to her, leaders have already agreed on the relevant format, but now it is necessary to focus on the substantive side of the negotiations.

"In our maximum demands, yes, we have also the troop withdrawal from all the countries that currently Russia is holding their troops in, because again we have the UN Charter and we should stick to it," Kallas emphasized.