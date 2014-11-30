Kabul police chief quits amid rising militant violence

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Kabul's police chief has resigned, following a surge in attacks by Afghan militants on foreigners in the city over the past two weeks, informs Report citing BBC.

General Zahir Zahir gave no reason for his resignation, his spokesman said.

Three South Africans were killed in a Taliban attack on a compound used by a US-based charity on Saturday, the third such attack in the past 10 days.

President Ashraf Ghani, who took power in September, has vowed to bring peace after decades of conflict.

There's been a clear pattern to the Taliban attacks of the past two weeks in the capital. Most have targeted foreigners, military or civilian, whenever and wherever possible.

At first it was the big, heavily fortified compounds on the Jalalabad road where many foreigners live and work, which came under attack. But the militants failed to get inside.

More recently the suicide bombers and gunmen have gone after softer targets, such as the aid agency building which was stormed on Saturday evening leaving three South Africans dead. It had very little protection.

With many Afghans also killed and injured in this spate of attacks, there is an uneasy atmosphere in the capital with people wondering who or what will be targeted next.

It is a set-back for President Ghani who has promised to restore peace to the country. It is also embarrassing for the police, military and intelligence agencies which seem incapable of disrupting the plans of the Taliban suicide bombers.

For now, it's the capital's police chief who seems to have paid the price for this security failure, but there must be other senior officials who bear responsibility.