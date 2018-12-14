Jordan police use tear gas to disperse protesters

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Jordanian police used tear gas on Thursday night to disperse hundreds of protesters trying to block major roads in the capital Amman. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Police used batons to disperse the crowds who were demonstrating near the prime minister’s headquarters in rejection of a recently endorsed income tax law.

Demonstrators chanted slogans against the government and demanded the abolition of the law, combating corruption and embarking on serious political reforms.

Five security forces personnel were slightly injured, according to an emailed statement from the Public Security Department.

Local media reported that former and current deputies also took part in the protests.