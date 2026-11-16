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Jordan banned the Telegram messaging app on Monday, saying the platform could be used to promote "extremism and radicalism," Report informs referring to The National.

"The measure was aimed at preventing the use of such platforms to facilitate cybercrime, threats and extortion, or to distribute content that violates the law, threatens public security or promotes extremism and radicalism," the Public Security Directorate said.

It urged citizens to exercise caution when using social media, avoid interacting with accounts, links or entities of unknown origin, and report illegal content or activities through official channels.

Officials did not link the platform to a deadly attack on an Orthodox church last month.

But the ban came a day after three men were sentenced to death for killing nine people and wounding more than 30 in that attack.