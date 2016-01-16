Javad Zarif pays visit to Vienna for nuclear talks

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Zarif flew from Tehran to Vienna for talks on Iranian nuclear program, which will be held on January 16 with the participation of US Secretary of State John Kerry and Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

Report informs citing TASS according the agency AFP.

The UN atomic watchdog will likely say on Saturday that Iran has complied with last July's landmark deal with major powers aimed at putting a nuclear bomb out of Tehran's reach, diplomatic sources said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency report will allow US Secretary of State John Kerry and his Iranian and EU counterparts, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Federica Mogherini, to announce in Vienna that the deal can enter into force, the sources said.

Under the July 14 deal, Iran agreed to scale down dramatically key areas of its nuclear activities in exchange for relief from painful sanctions, notably on Tehran's lifeblood oil exports.

Iran has always denied wanting nuclear weapons, saying its activities are exclusively for peaceful purposes such as power generation.