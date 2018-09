Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ / Three people were killed and almost 3.5 thousand Japanese are in hospitals due to the heat strokes, Report informs citing the Izvestia.

According to the emergency services of the country, during the last week the air temperature did not fall below 30 degrees.

At the same time, last year, 44 Japanese died in more than four months due to a sharp increase in temperature.