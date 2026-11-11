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    Japanese Cabinet announces leak of approximately 63,000 email addresses

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    • 11 November, 2026
    • 10:59
    Japanese Cabinet announces leak of approximately 63,000 email addresses

    The Cabinet of Japan announced that as a result of unauthorized access to the data of a company providing email newsletter and other policy-related information distribution services under its jurisdiction, approximately 63,000 registered email addresses were leaked, Report informs referring to Japanese media.

    "The information leak includes 62,863 email addresses registered for 14 email newsletters and other policy-related services," reads the statement.

    In particular, a leak from the email newsletters of organizations such as the Food Safety Commission and the Atomic Energy Commission is not excluded.

    The Cabinet stated that the incident occurred due to unauthorized access to the data of the Arara company, which provides email newsletter services. After receiving a report from the company in late October, measures were taken to suspend the distribution of email newsletters.

    Earlier, it was noted that the Japanese government decided to allocate 10 billion yen (about $63 million) from the budget reserve fund to strengthen cybersecurity measures amid the increasing number of attacks on Japanese companies and agencies in recent weeks, which resulted in the data leak of tens of millions of people.

    Cyberattacks Japan
    В Японии произошла утечка данных ряда организаций, а также Комиссии по атомной энергии
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