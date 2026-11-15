Japan's Ministry of Defense will develop a new concept outlining the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in national security and within the country's Self-Defense Forces, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced, Report informs via TBS TV.

He said the document, titled Defense AI Vision, will be presented at the end of November 2026. The strategy will define future directions for integrating AI into the activities of the defense ministry and the armed forces.

In 2024, Japan's Defense Ministry approved a key policy document on the development of artificial intelligence technologies. However, Koizumi said in October that the government intends to review the policy in light of the planned revision of core national security documents.

The initiative to revise the defense strategy and related documents was launched after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office. The review process is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

According to Japanese media outlets, the updated documents will place particular emphasis on the application of artificial intelligence and the development of unmanned systems.