Japan snap elections: Voters choose new parliament amid recession

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese voters went to the polls Sunday to choose a new parliament after the country unexpectedly slipped into a recession.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe described the snap parliamentary elections as a referendum on his flagship economic policies.

News of the recession dealt a blow to his much-vaunted "Abenomics" -- the stimulus and economic reform package he introduced since taking power in 2012, informs Report citing CNN.

"The election will be held to ask the public whether we will (move) forward with Abenomics or end it," Abe said in November, when he announced the closure of parliament.

Exit polls Sunday projected Abe's ruling coalition will score a landslide victory, taking about 300 of the 475 seats in Japan's Lower House.

Japan's state broadcaster NHK projected Abe's Liberal Democratic Party will win between 306-341 seats, and CNN affiliate TV Asahi projected the LDP will win 298 seats.