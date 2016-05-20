 Top
    Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon resigns

    The minister said he doesn't trust the coalition government and wants to take a break from politics

    Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon has resigned.

    Report informs referring to the Haaretz, M.Ya'alon announced his retirement from the government and politics.

    "I notified the prime minister this morning that following his conduct in the latest developments and in view of the lack of trust in him, I am resigning from the government and the Knesset and taking time out from political life," Ya'alon stated.

    He added he will deliver a statement to the media at the IDF's headquarters in Tel Aviv later on Friday.

