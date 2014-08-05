​Israel withdraws troops from Gaza

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Israel Defense Force has completed the destruction of terrorist tunnels and withdraws from the Gaza Strip, Report informs citing ITAR-TASS.

"The Army has finished the destruction of the last known terrorist tunnel and will complete its withdrawal from the Gaza Strip by the time when 72-hour ceasefire comes into force," - the agency interlocutor said.

Earlier, Israel agreed to a proposal made by Egypt to respect the three-day humanitarian ceasefire.

Israeli Defense Force has been holding the campaign titled "Protective Egde" in Gaza from July 8, which is aimed at destruction of the network of tunnels used by Palestinian militants for attacks on Israeli territory.

According to Palestinian information reported on August 4, since launching the campaign in the Gaza Strip, more than 1800 people have been killed, about 9 thousand injured. Israel i military casualties estimated 64 people. Three more Israel civilians were killed during rocket attacks.

According to the IDF, During 29 days of operation titled "Protective Edge" Israeli troops struck 4800 goals in the Gaza Strip and destroyed 32 underground tunnels that were used for the implementation of radical attacks on Israelis, and killed at least 900 terrorists.