Israel strikes Hamas target in Gaza

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The IDF attacked a terrorist target, a military compound belonging to Hamas, in the northern Gaza Strip early Monday morning.
Report informs, the Israeli army said.
"Earlier today, on April 9, 2018, Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked a military facility belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip," the press release reads.
The bombardment was a reaction to the incident that occurred the day before in the north of the enclave. The Israeli military spotted a group of Palestinians who tried to cross the border and opened fire on them. Later, two improvised explosive devices were found at the site of infiltration.
