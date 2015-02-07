Islamic State crisis: UAE sends F-16 squadron to Jordan

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Jordan has pledged retaliation against IS after the group posted a video of a Jordanian pilot being burnt alive.

The UAE stopped taking part in coalition airstrikes against IS after Moaz al-Kasasbeh was seized last year.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, it is not clear if the UAE squadron will be carrying out raids on IS from Jordan.

The move "reaffirms the UAE's unwavering and constant solidarity with Jordan", the country's official news agency reported.

A video of Lt Kasasbeh, 26, being burned alive in a cage was posted online by IS earlier this week.

He was captured by the militants in December after his F-16 fighter jet crashed in Syria. The video is believed to have been filmed on 3 January.