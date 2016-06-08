ISIS threatens to destroy Egypt's pyramids - VIDEO

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS extremists have threatened to destroy the Egyptian pyramids - after releasing a video purporting to show fighters blowing up a 2,500-year-old temple in Iraq, Report informs citing the foreign media.

Footage shows a militant vowing to demolish the temple of Nabu in the ancient Assyrian city of Nimrud - before a massive explosion reduces a building to rubble.

The final scene in the ten-minute video shows the Great Pyramid of Giza near Egypt's capital, Cairo and a fanatic pledging to blow up 'ancient sites built by the infidels'.

Video shows information signs on the temple wall before the explosion is shown from a number of different angles.