    ISIS threatens to destroy Egypt's pyramids - VIDEO

    The group has released a new video fighters blowing up a 2,500-year-old temple in Iraq

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS extremists have threatened to destroy the Egyptian pyramids - after releasing a video purporting to show fighters blowing up a 2,500-year-old temple in Iraq, Report informs citing the foreign media.

    Footage shows a militant vowing to demolish the temple of Nabu in the ancient Assyrian city of Nimrud - before a massive explosion reduces a building to rubble.

    The final scene in the ten-minute video shows the Great Pyramid of Giza near Egypt's capital, Cairo and a fanatic pledging to blow up 'ancient sites built by the infidels'.

    Video shows information signs on the temple wall before the explosion is shown from a number of different angles.

