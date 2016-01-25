 Top
    ISIS planning for large-scale attacks on Europe

    ISIS has honed the ability to launch global attacks and is set to focus more on Europe

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS has honed the ability to launch global attacks and is set to focus more on Europe following the Paris massacre, Report informs, the chief of the EU police agency Europol said Monday.

    A report coinciding with the opening of a new counterterror centre in the Hague shows "how the so-called Islamic State had developed a new combat style capability to carry out a campaign of large-scale terrorist attacks on a global stage, with a particular focus in Europe," Rob Wainwright said. 

