 Top
    Close photo mode

    Detained ISIS militant admits he planned to commit attack in Moscow

    Improvised explosive device and components were seized

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ One of the twomilitants of the ISIS, detained in Moscow and in the region, has planned to commit suicide attack in the crowd.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, at the place of residence of the second detainee who is also a member of the ISIS, an improvised explosive device, items and components used for its manufacture were seized.

    The detainee admitted that he was going to become a suicide bomber and commit self-explosion.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi