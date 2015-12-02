ISIS fighter blows himself up by accident - VIDEO

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ This shocking video shows the moment a suspected Islamic State fighter blows himself up as he attempts to launch a rocket-propelled grenade against his enemy, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The man, alleged to be a member of ISIS, can be seen on film preparing his weapon while crouching.

Dressed all in black, he stands with the large weapon over his shoulder and pointing out of a large hole in the wall from a previous blast.

But as he takes aim and tries to fire the deadly projectile, it explodes in his hands and the room is covered in smoke and rubble.

The footage, which was uploaded to LiveLeak, cuts away after the explosion.