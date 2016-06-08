Iraqi army liberates southern Fallujah

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ General Al-Sa’idi of the Iraqi Army announced the liberation of the Jbeil and Al-Shuhada districts of Fallujah today after an intense morning of firefights with the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS).

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the Iraqi Army, backed by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Federal Police, entered the southern sector of Fallujah on Sunday night, paving the way for their strategic advance today.

Currently, the Iraqi Armed Forces are pushing their way to the Fallujah Industrial District, which is located just east of the downtown area.