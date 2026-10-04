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    Iranian diplomats 'kicked out' of US after ignoring order to leave

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    • 04 October, 2026
    • 09:57
    Iranian diplomats 'kicked out' of US after ignoring order to leave

    Two members of Iran's delegation to the UN General Assembly in New York were "kicked out" of the country on Saturday, several days after they were asked to leave, a US official said, Report informs, citing Axios.

    "Secretary Rubio means business. Two more members of the Iranian delegation were found still in New York long after the UN General Assembly had passed. They have now been kicked out of the country," the official said.

    The US official said the two Iranian diplomats did not obey a State Department demand to the Iranian mission to the UN on Monday that its entire delegation leave the country immediately.

    On Friday, the Iranian mission to the UN was told the US was aware the two diplomats were still in New York despite having asked them to leave. Iran was told again the two need to leave immediately.

    One of the Iranian diplomats left on Friday night and the second on Saturday morning, the official said.

    UN General Assembly United States of America Islamic Republic of Iran
    "Axios": ABŞ İranın iki diplomatını ölkədən çıxarıb
    Axios: США выдворили двух иранских дипломатов
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