    Iran hosts conference of ECO member states on tourism

    Experts from Azerbaijan also participate in the event

    Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ The first conference of the Economic Cooperation Organisation on health tourism is held in the Iranian city of Ramsar. Report informs citing to the Tehran Times, 70 experts from Azerbaijan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have attended the conference. The conference will focus on the development of tourism in various directions in the member countries of ECO.
