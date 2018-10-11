Indonesia stops searching for earthquake missing

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Indonesian government has decided to stop search and rescue operations in the southern province of Sulawesi for thousands of victims missed as the result of a powerful earthquake and tsunami last month, the Emergency Headquarters in Palu city said, Report informs citing TASS.

2045 people were killed and more than 10,600 were injured as a result of the magnitude 7.4 earthquake and tsunami last month. Moreover, at least 5,000 people are reported missing in two settlements near Palu.