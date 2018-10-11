 Top
    Close photo mode

    Indonesia stops searching for earthquake missing

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Indonesian government has decided to stop search and rescue operations in the southern province of Sulawesi for thousands of victims missed as the result of a powerful earthquake and tsunami last month, the Emergency Headquarters in Palu city said, Report informs citing TASS. 

    2045 people were killed and more than 10,600 were injured as a result of the magnitude 7.4 earthquake and tsunami last month. Moreover, at least 5,000 people are reported missing in two settlements near Palu. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi