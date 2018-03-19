India's forest fire kills 17

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in last Sunday's forest fire in the southern state of Tamil Nadu has risen to 17, with three more critically injured trekkers succumbing to their burn injuries in the hospital in the past 24 hours.

Report informs citing the Xinhua, police said Monday.

The massive fire broke out last Sunday evening when a group of nearly 40 people, mostly college students, went trekking in Kurangini hills in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, some 540 kms from state capital Chennai.