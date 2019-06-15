In US man detained for attempting to enter White House

Employees of the US Secret service detained an unknown person who tried to enter the territory of the White house near the building of the American Ministry of Finance. Report informs that NBC TV channel informs with the reference to the statement of service.

" The man tried to cross the security fence from the north-west side of the fence of the Ministry of Finance building. He was immediately detained by the Secret Service and taken into custody," the TV channel quotes the statement of the service. The detainee was charged with assault on a police officer and attempting illegal entry, his name is not disclosed. Now his case is handled by the Washington police.