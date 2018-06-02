In Mexico, unknown people killed 6 police officers

© Reuters

Baku.2 June . REPORT.AZ/ 6 public order officers were killed as a result of armed attack of 3 unknown people to the officers of road guard service in Salamanca, Mexico, Report informs referring to Reuters.

The police officers were carrying out their patrol service.

It was stated that 3 unknown persons fired the car of public order officers carrying out their service duties. They escaped from the crime scene. The motive of the attack is unknown.

Killings of police officers in Mexico in 2017 reached its record-breaking level.

Earlier, it was reported that at least 62 people were killed in the state of Quanacuato, Mexico.