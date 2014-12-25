In Malaysia, 90 thousand people evacuated due to floods

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Over 90 thousand people of Malaysia evacuated due to heavy floods in the last decade.

Report informs referring to News Agency BERNAMA.

For last night more than 10 thousand inhabitants of the northern and eastern states of the country were forced to leave their homes.

Four people, including a child became victims of the disaster.

In some areas of the country suspended rail service, which can be restored not earlier than Friday.