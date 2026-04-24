IDF says it struck buildings in Lebanese town where Hezbollah launched rockets from
Other countries
- 24 April, 2026
- 21:53
The IDF says it struck buildings in the southern Lebanon town of Deir Aames, from which Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets on the northern border community of Shtula last night, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.
Deir Aames is located north of the Israeli-held security zone in southern Lebanon.
Ahead of the airstrikes on the buildings used by Hezbollah, the IDF warned residents of Deir Aames to evacuate.
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