IDF says it struck buildings in Lebanese town where Hezbollah launched rockets from

The IDF says it struck buildings in the southern Lebanon town of Deir Aames, from which Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets on the northern border community of Shtula last night, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

Deir Aames is located north of the Israeli-held security zone in southern Lebanon.

Ahead of the airstrikes on the buildings used by Hezbollah, the IDF warned residents of Deir Aames to evacuate.