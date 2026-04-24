Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    IDF says it struck buildings in Lebanese town where Hezbollah launched rockets from

    Other countries
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 21:53
    IDF says it struck buildings in Lebanese town where Hezbollah launched rockets from

    The IDF says it struck buildings in the southern Lebanon town of Deir Aames, from which Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets on the northern border community of Shtula last night, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    Deir Aames is located north of the Israeli-held security zone in southern Lebanon.

    Ahead of the airstrikes on the buildings used by Hezbollah, the IDF warned residents of Deir Aames to evacuate.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Lebanon Hezbollah
    İsrail ordusu Livanın cənubunda "Hizbullah"ın istifadə etdiyi binaya zərbə endirib
    ЦАХАЛ нанес удар по зданию на юге Ливана, откуда "Хезболлах" обстреливал Израиль

    Latest News

    17:55

    Trump, Netanyahu, Aoun to meet in Washington in mid-May

    Foreign policy
    17:47

    Group of Azerbaijani NGO reps sends Open Letter to Mayor of New York

    Foreign policy
    17:29

    Cotton fiber production in Azerbaijan increased by 16%

    Industry
    17:04

    Nationwide programme of events to unfold across Azerbaijan in lead-up to WUF13

    Other
    17:02

    Fire in glue plant in N. Iran's Alborz

    Region
    16:49

    Iranian FM Aragchi meets Pakistan's PM Sharif amid hopes for US talks- UPDATED

    Other countries
    16:42

    Salt production rises in Azerbaijan in 1Q26

    Industry
    16:15

    5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Kamchatka

    Other countries
    16:02
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine deliver press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed