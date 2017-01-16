 Top
    ICRC staff member abducted in Afghanistan released

    ICRC did not comment on the identity of the abductors, their motives or the details of the release due to security reasons

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff member who was abducted on 19 December in Kunduz province, has been released, Report informs, referring to ICRC.

    The man, Juan Carlos, was abducted while traveling from the ICRC office in Kunduz to the office in Mazar-i-Sharif. He had been traveling with three other colleagues.

    ICRC thanked all authorities and the communities who played a role in facilitating their colleague's release.

    ICRC did not comment on the identity of the abductors, their motives or the details of the release due to security reasons



