IAEA: Whereabouts of over 400 kg of enriched uranium in Iran unknown

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) still does not know the whereabouts of more than 400 kilograms of enriched uranium in Iran, according to Interfax, cited by Report.

The lack of information and the refusal to grant access to facilities to verify materials that could potentially also be used for military purposes are matters of serious concern. The situation must be resolved as soon as possible, the IAEA stated in its technical report on Iran, published in Vienna.

The agency also emphasized that US and Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities have created an unprecedented situation. At the same time, the IAEA considers it extremely important to resume inspections in the country as soon as possible.