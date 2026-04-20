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    Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election win

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    • 20 April, 2026
    • 19:04
    Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election win

    Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, which won Hungary's parliamentary election, has appointed Anita Orban as foreign minister.

    Magyar announced the decision at a press conference on Monday, Report informs via Hungarian media.

    He said a number of key posts in the future government has already been decided.

    Andras Karman will serve as finance minister, Istvan Kapitany as minister of economy and energy, and Zsolt Hegedus as health minister.

    Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi will take over as defence minister, while Szabolcs Bona will head the agriculture ministry.

    Péter Magyar Hungary
    Orban Macarıstan XİN-ə rəhbərlik edəcək
    Орбан возглавит МИД Венгрии - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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