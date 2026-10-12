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    Hungary expects Ukraine to pass minority education law, FM says

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    • 12 October, 2026
    • 13:06
    Hungary expects Ukraine to pass minority education law, FM says

    Hungary expects Ukraine's parliament to approve a national minority education law on Monday, marking a crucial step toward opening all negotiation clusters for the country's accession to the European Union.

    Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban made the statement ahead of an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, according to Report.

    "We are expecting its approval today, so I am very much looking forward to hearing the news coming out of Kyiv," she said.

    According to Orban, the draft law was approved by the Ukrainian parliament's education committee last week and has now been submitted for consideration by the full legislature.

    The minister thanked the Hungarian and Ukrainian experts and politicians involved in drafting the document, which was agreed upon in May and June. She noted that the achieved result aligns with European and Hungarian interests and values.

    Orban also announced that Montenegro will close three negotiation chapters in its EU accession process on Monday. This will take place during an intergovernmental conference with Montenegro later in the evening in Luxembourg.

    She described EU enlargement as one of the bloc's most successful foreign policy tools, stating that Hungary is interested in advancing Montenegro's membership bid and supports the Irish presidency's ambitious enlargement agenda.

    Anita Orban Ukraine Hungary Montenegro
    Орбан: Одобрение закона об образовании меньшинств приблизит вступление Украины в ЕС
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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