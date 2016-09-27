Huge blast in New York killed firefighter, injured four cops

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion in a Bronx drug lab killed a firefighter Tuesday morning.

Report informs referring to the New York Daily News, firefighters were called to a house on West 234th Street on a report of a gas leak Tuesday morning. While investigating the gas leak, firefighters discovered what appeared to be a drug lab inside the house.

A short time later, the house exploded. Much of the house looked to be destroyed and images from the scene showed debris strewn on the street.

Many ambulances and police officers involved at the scene.

One firefighter and 4 cops were killed as a result of explosion.