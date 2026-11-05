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    House fire in Brooklyn kills 6 people, injures 7

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    • 05 November, 2026
    • 17:42
    House fire in Brooklyn kills 6 people, injures 7

    Six people died in a fire that barreled through a two-story home in New York early Thursday and seven others were injured, including three firefighters, the city's fire department said, Report informs referring to ABC News.

    Heavy fire was reported in the row-frame building at 1:40 a.m. (GMT-5) in Brooklyn. More than 200 first responders reported to the fire in the borough's Sunset Park neighborhood. It was brought under control in about 3 hours.

    Four people died at the scene, the fire department said in a statement. Two people with critical injuries were taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    Three firefighters suffered minor injuries as well, the department said.

    No names or ages of the victims have been released.

    Fire marshals were investigating. A lithium-ion battery was found at the scene, but it was unknown if it was related to the cause of the fire, the department said.

    Fire United States of America (USA)
    При пожаре в Нью-Йорке погибли шесть человек
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