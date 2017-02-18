Historians ranked Obama the 12th best president

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Historians have ranked Barack Obama the 12th best president of all time, the highest rated since President Ronald Reagan, in a new C-SPAN survey released Friday, Report informs referring to RBK.

Obama received high marks from presidential historians for his pursuit of "equal justice for all" and for his commanding "moral authority," ranking third and seventh among all former presidents in each respective category. The 44th president also cracked a top 10 ranking for his "economic management" and public persuasion.

The former president's tenure earned its lowest marks for the relationship between the presidency and Congress.

Unchanged in the rankings were the top three standings, occupied by former Presidents Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865), George Washington (1789-1797), and Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1933-1945), respectively.

According to survey method, 91 historians specialized on US presidency were asked to assess presidents on 0-10 scale.