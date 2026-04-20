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    Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarm

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    • 20 April, 2026
    • 19:16
    Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarm

    Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said the group would work to break the "yellow line" that Israel established in southern Lebanon, adding that no one in the country or abroad can disarm the Iran-backed group, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    In an interview with AFP, Fadlallah says, "we will bring down this yellow line through the resistance (Hezbollah)."

    "The attempt by the Israeli army to establish a buffer zone, under the title of a defensive line, a yellow line, a green line, and a red line… all these lines will be broken, and we will not accept any of them."

    Fadlallah vows that "no one in Lebanon or abroad will be able to disarm the resistance."

    Hezbollah Israel Lebanon
    "Hizbullah" İsraillə bufer zonaya hücum etmək niyyətində olduğunu açıqlayıb
    "Хезболлах" заявила о намерениях атаковать буферную зону с Израилем

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