Helicopter with 15 on board crashes off in Norway: 11 killed - UPDATED

Several dead bodies were found at the site, as a transport helicopter crashed near the western coast of Norway, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

"We found the victims, but so far for various reasons we can not name the exact number", said the representative of Norwegian law enforcement Murten Kronen.

As Bloomberg says, 11 people were killed in a helicopter crash.

***15:58

Helicopter with 15 on board crashes off in the western coasts of Norway.



According to the information, the accident occurred near Bergen, the second largest city of the country.

Witnesses suggested that several persons were in the sea, helicopter on the island.

No information reported on the injured and dead.

The crashed helicopter belongs to an oil company.