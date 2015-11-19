 Top
    Helicopter spins out of control killing two people in California

    Though North County fire crews quickly responded to the scene, two people on board confirmed dead

    Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two people died when a helicopter spun completely out of control and crashed at the McClellan-Palomar Airport near Carlsbad, Report informs referring to Gazeta.ru.

    The airport itself was shut down after the accident took place at around 4:30 pm local time. The crash occurred after the rotors of the helicopter, which had seemingly landed without incident, began spinning out of control along with the helicopter. Eventually, the entire aircraft was consumed in smoke and flames.

    Though North County fire crews quickly responded to the scene, the two people on board have been confirmed dead, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. No other injuries or deaths have been reported.

