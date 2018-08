© AFP 2018

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ / Continuous rains, landslides and floods in Sichuan province, southwestern of China claimed the lives of seven people, seven more were injured, Report informs citing the Xinhua.

The provincial authorities were forced to evacuate more than 18 thousand local residents to safe places.

Heavy rains have not stopped in Sichuan since last week. The bad weather caused significant damage to the agricultural sector.