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    Heads of Samruk-Kazyna and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy detained on corruption suspicions

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    • 12 November, 2026
    • 11:34
    Heads of Samruk-Kazyna and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy detained on corruption suspicions

    Nurlan Zhakupov, chairman of the management board of Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna sovereign wealth fund, and Yelzhas Otynshiyev, head of the national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), have been detained.

    According to Report's Kazakhstan bureau, citing the country's National Security Committee (NSC), the detentions were carried out on November 11 by officers of the NSC's Anti-Corruption Service.

    In addition to the heads of the two organizations, several other individuals suspected of corruption have also been detained.

    The agency said investigative measures are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the case.

    The NSC noted that further information on the pretrial investigation cannot be disclosed under Article 201 of Kazakhstan's Criminal Procedure Code.

    The agency stressed that efforts to combat corruption are continuing in line with the president's instructions and the principle of "Law and Order."

    The specific circumstances of the alleged corruption offenses and other details of the case have not yet been disclosed.

    Anti-corruption operation Samruk-Kazyna Kazakhstan Temir Zholy
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