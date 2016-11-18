Head of US Central Command: Iran continues to play a non-constructive role

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Despite reaching an agreement with the "six" Iran continues to play a non-constructive role and causing concern among United States.

Report informs, commander of United States Central Command Joseph Votel said.

Notably, in July 2015, Iran and "six" have reached an agreement on Iranian nuclear program, however, and then the United States expressed concern about the new tests of ballistic missiles in Iran.

According to the US Central Command, the cooperation of the Islamic countries in the region is extremely important for the fight against terrorism and extremism. Thus, answering journalists' questions about America's role in the region, General D. Votel rejected the idea that the US could contribute to conflict in the region and the growth of terrorism.

Commenting on the question about future policy of Donald Trump in the region, J. Votel said that it is too early to talk about it: "We serve the homeland, it is not important for us whether the president is Democrat or Republican."