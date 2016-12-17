 Top
    UN Secretary General can run for South Korea's presidency

    He believes the situation in the country is critical

    Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, whose term ends on January 1, has hinted that he may run for the presidency of his native South Korea, Report informs, referring to BBC.

    In his final press conference as UN chief, Mr. Ban said that after some rest he will return to South Korea and consider how best to help his country. He believes the situation in the country is critical.

    South Korea's next presidential election is scheduled to be held in December 2017.

    However, if the country's constitutional court upholds impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, a new presidential election will be held within 60 days.

