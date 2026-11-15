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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (Shabak or Shin Bet) have announced the killing of Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Younis, commander of Hamas' Rafah Brigade, in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Telegram, Report informs.

According to the IDF, Abu Younis was appointed to the position about two months ago following the killing of the previous brigade commander, Nail Abu Ubaid, on September 15.

Prior to becoming brigade commander, Abu Younis held a number of positions within the brigade, including deputy commander and commander of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion, and was considered a key figure within Hamas' senior leadership.

According to the Israeli military, during his tenure Abu Younis directed the planning and execution of attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF personnel.

The IDF further alleged that he was involved in efforts to restore the operational capabilities of the Rafah Brigade and Hamas as a whole after suffering significant losses during the war.